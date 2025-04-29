Etihad brings First Class luxury to short-haul with new Airbus A321LR aircraft

Etihad Airways is redefining regional air travel with the launch of its new Airbus A321LR, delivering widebody luxury on single-aisle flights starting August 2025. As part of its “Journey 2030” growth strategy, the A321LR rollout supports Etihad’s plan to double its fleet, triple passenger numbers, and add 16 new destinations this year.

Key Highlights:

First in its class : Only two enclosed First Suites per aircraft, offering lie-flat beds, sliding doors, 20” 4K screens, and in-seat Bluetooth and wireless charging.

: Only two enclosed First Suites per aircraft, offering lie-flat beds, sliding doors, 20” 4K screens, and in-seat Bluetooth and wireless charging. Business Class : 14 fully-flat beds in a 1-1 layout with direct aisle access, 17.3” 4K screens, and ample storage.

: 14 fully-flat beds in a 1-1 layout with direct aisle access, 17.3” 4K screens, and ample storage. Economy Comfort : 144 seats with up to 5” recline, 18.4” seat width, 13.3” 4K screens, and USB charging – matching widebody standards.

: 144 seats with up to 5” recline, 18.4” seat width, 13.3” 4K screens, and USB charging – matching widebody standards. Superfast Wi-Fi: Powered by Viasat, with speeds up to 1 Gbps, offering streaming, gaming, and live TV from gate to gate.

Beyond the Aircraft:

Etihad is also expanding its First Class ground experience, including:

Etihad Concierge for bespoke travel planning

Private chauffeurs, dedicated lounges, and home check-in

Limousine transfer directly to the aircraft in Abu Dhabi

Routes from August 1:

Destinations include Paris, Milan, Zurich, Riyadh, Bangkok, Athens, Copenhagen, and more across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves said, “First isn’t just a seat – it’s an experience that starts the moment you choose to fly with us.”