Etihad Airways to reintroduce seventh Airbus A380 on new route in 2025

Etihad Airways will bring its seventh Airbus A380 superjumbo back into service by June 2025, expanding its capacity on international routes amid growing demand.

This A380 will serve a route that has never previously hosted the aircraft, though the airline has not yet revealed the specific destination.

Currently, Etihad operates its A380s on routes to London, New York, and will add Paris in November 2024, and Singapore in February 2025. The return of these aircraft, grounded during the pandemic, also aims to attract premium travellers with offerings like the three-room Residence suite.