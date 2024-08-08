Etihad Airways resumes Nairobi flights This December

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flagship carrier, will resume flights to Nairobi starting December 15, 2024, with four weekly nonstop flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The airline had paused this route in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Etihad expressed gratitude to both Kenyan and UAE authorities for enabling the resumption and thanked passengers for their patience.

This move follows a previous interline agreement between Emirates and Kenya Airways, positioning Nairobi as a key gateway to other destinations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.