Etihad Airways resumes Nairobi flights This December

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flagship carrier, will resume flights to Nairobi starting December 15, 2024, with four weekly nonstop flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The airline had paused this route in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Etihad expressed gratitude to both Kenyan and UAE authorities for enabling the resumption and thanked passengers for their patience.

This move follows a previous interline agreement between Emirates and Kenya Airways, positioning Nairobi as a key gateway to other destinations.