Etihad Airways reintroduces Airbus A380 to Paris, enhancing travel experience

Etihad Airways has celebrated the grand return of its Airbus A380 to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, reinforcing connections between Abu Dhabi and the French capital.

Known for its luxurious features, including The Residence—the only three-room suite in the sky—and exclusive lounges for premium passengers, the A380 enhances Etihad’s travel offering on this key route.

The aircraft’s return increases capacity by 31%, with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner set to join the service in January 2025, providing nearly 5,000 seats weekly.

Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme also allows travellers to enjoy complimentary stays in the UAE capital, further promoting Abu Dhabi as a sought-after destination.

The expanded service reflects the growing demand for travel between the UAE and France, emphasising the strong bilateral ties shared between the two nations.