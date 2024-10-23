Etihad Airways marks 20th anniversary with increased flights to Munich starting May 2025

To celebrate 20 years of flying to Munich, Etihad Airways will increase its frequency to two daily flights to Bavaria starting in May 2025. This move is part of the airline’s broader strategy to offer twice-daily services to key destinations, providing travellers with more convenient morning and evening flight options.

These additional flights will improve connections through Etihad’s hub in Abu Dhabi. Etihad first began flying to Munich in 2004, shortly after the airline’s launch.

Currently, the daily route is operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, showcasing the airline’s commitment to modern and efficient air travel.