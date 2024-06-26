Etihad Airways launches nonstop flights to Bali

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, inaugurated its first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Denpasar, Bali, on June 25, 2024. The inaugural flight, EY476, was celebrated with a ceremony at Zayed International Airport and a traditional water cannon salute upon arrival in Bali.

Service Details

Frequency: Four times a week.

Four times a week. Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Seating: 28 Business Studios, 262 Economy Smart seats.

28 Business Studios, 262 Economy Smart seats. Amenities: In-seat power, in-flight Wi-Fi, Etihad’s E-Box entertainment system.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, expressed pride in the new route, highlighting Bali as the airline’s second Indonesian destination alongside Jakarta. The new service aims to connect travellers from the Middle East, Europe, and Etihad’s global network to Bali’s diverse attractions, from beautiful beaches and surfing spots to cultural sites like Ubud.

Additional Offer

Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover program allows passengers to add a free hotel stay in Abu Dhabi, offering a chance to explore the city’s beaches, desert landscapes, cultural attractions, and dining options.

Recent Expansions

Etihad also recently launched flights to Al Qassim (Saudi Arabia), Jaipur (India), and seasonal destinations including Antalya, Málaga, Mykonos, Nice, and Santorini.