Etihad Airways launches new route to Jaipur, India

Etihad Airways has inaugurated a new route between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur, India, marking Jaipur as the airline’s 11th destination in India. The route will feature four weekly non-stop flights, enhancing connectivity between the cultural hub of Jaipur and Etihad’s extensive global network via Abu Dhabi.

Key Highlights

Flight Schedule : Starting June 16, 2024, flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Abu Dhabi to Jaipur (EY 0366) : Departs at 03:05, arrives at 08:05. Jaipur to Abu Dhabi (EY 0367) : Departs at 11:00, arrives at 13:00. Aircraft: Airbus A320

CEO Statement : Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, expressed excitement about the new route, highlighting Jaipur's cultural and commercial significance and the convenience it offers travellers for connecting to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and beyond.

Enhanced Connectivity : The new route strengthens global connectivity and provides travellers from Northwest India easy access to Etihad's expanding network. It also facilitates travel to the United States with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi.

Travel Experience: Passengers will enjoy Etihad's award-winning service in both Business and Economy cabins and benefit from the exceptional facilities at Zayed International Airport's Terminal A.