Etihad Airways launches 10 new routes in historic expansion

Etihad Airways announces 10 new routes for 2025, connecting Abu Dhabi to diverse global destinations, including Atlanta, Taipei, Tunis, and Chiang Mai. This milestone reinforces Etihad’s commitment to boosting Abu Dhabi as a premier aviation and tourism hub.

The expanded network is expected to attract over one million visitors annually, supported by Etihad’s growing fleet and enhanced guest services.

The ten new destinations are Algiers, Atlanta, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan, Phnom Penh, Taipei and Tunis.

The ten routes announced today will complement Etihad’s previously revealed new destinations for 2025: Prague, Warsaw, and Al Alamein.