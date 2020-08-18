Etihad Airways expands air-rail partnership with AccesRail in Europe



Etihad Airways (Etihad) has announced the expansion of its partnership with AccesRail, the world’s leading provider of air-rail intermodal solutions. The partnership allows Etihad to use AccesRail’s expertise to enable its customers to book train and coach tickets in Europe in conjunction with their air fare using the airline’s online booking platform, or through their travel agency.

Etihad’s guests can connect to and from their international flights to rail routes operated by major European railway companies using the airline’s ‘EY’ code, including an expanded network of seven rail routes on Germany’s Deutsche Bahn from Frankfurt Main Airport. The partnership with AccesRail has also been extended to the United Kingdom to include 16 destinations westbound from London Heathrow on Great Western Railway, and subject to final government approval, to 28 cities across Italy on the country’s primary rail operator, Trenitalia.

The expansion will also see additional inter-city coach services in the United Kingdom operated by National Express to 28 major British towns and cities from London Heathrow, and five from Manchester Airport.

Ali Saleh, Etihad Airways Vice President Alliances and Partnerships, said: “This is a tremendous product, which provides convenient rail or coach connections at some of our key gateways in Europe, enabling customers to commence their Etihad journey from multiple domestic points with the best fares available, all on the same itinerary and ticket.

“As we aim to personalise the guest experience in-flight by providing more choice and greater customisation, we continue to source more strategic partnerships which will mirror this on the ground, giving options and benefits to the many who choose to travel with us in Europe. We soon hope to expand the partnership with AccesRail to more continents.”

Etihad Airways has operated a similar agreement with France’s SNCF, providing codeshare services to 20 destinations on the French domestic rail network from the airline’s Paris gateway.

Andrew Popescu, Vice President Business Development, AccesRail, said: “We are excited to be deepening our Etihad-AccesRail cooperation and look forward to continuing with Etihad on a global scale. Through this enhanced AccesRail partnership, Etihad will be able, now and in the future, to offer its customers more destinations and more possibilities.”

In operation for more than 20 years, Montreal-headquartered AccesRail is present on most global GDS systems, and partnering with major rail companies in Europe, USA, Canada, Korea, and Japan, making it possible for customers to book and purchase air and rail travel on the same itinerary.

Destination guide (effective immediately).

Deutsche Bahn (Germany) From FRA – Frankfurt to:

QDU – Dusseldorf

ZMB – Hamburg

ZVR – Hannover

XIT – Leipzig Halle

ZMU – Munich

ZAQ – Nuremberg

ZWS – Stuttgart

Great Western Railway (United Kingdom) From LHR – London Heathrow

QQX – Bath

UBW – Bridgwater

BPR – Bristol Parkway

TPB – Bristol Temple Meads

CFW – Cardiff

EXS – Exeter

GLO – Gloucester

XNE – Newport

OXQ – Oxford

PCW – Par

PZE – Penzance

PLH – Plymouth

USX – St Austell

SWS – Swansea

XWS – Swindon

TTY – Taunton

National Express coach services (United Kingdom)From MAN – Manchester

BHX – Birmingham

ZFC – Bradford

ZLZ – Leeds

LXC – Liverpool

ZMP – Manchester

LHR – London Heathrow

QQX – Bath Spa

BHX – Birmingham

BOH – Bournemouth

BSH – Brighton

BRS – Bristol

CBG – Cambridge

CWL – Cardiff

CHW – Cheltenham Spa

CLB – Colchester

CVT – Coventry

EXT – Exeter

LGW – Gatwick

QEW – Leicester

LTN – Luton Airport

KYN – Milton Keynes

XNE – Newport

NWI – Norwich

ZGB – Nottingham

OXF – Oxford

POQ – Poole

PLH – Plymouth

RNW – Ringwood

SOU – Southampton

STN – Stansted

SWS – Swansea

XWS – Swindon

TTY – Taunton

WNC – Winchester

Note: Trenitalia services will be announced once government approvals received.