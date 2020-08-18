Etihad Airways expands air-rail partnership with AccesRail in Europe

Etihad Airways (Etihad) has announced the expansion of its partnership with AccesRail, the world’s leading provider of air-rail intermodal solutions. The partnership allows Etihad to use AccesRail’s expertise to enable its customers to book train and coach tickets in Europe in conjunction with their air fare using the airline’s online booking platform, or through their travel agency.
Etihad’s guests can connect to and from their international flights to rail routes operated by major European railway companies using the airline’s ‘EY’ code, including an expanded network of seven rail routes on Germany’s Deutsche Bahn from Frankfurt Main Airport. The partnership with AccesRail has also been extended to the United Kingdom to include 16 destinations westbound from London Heathrow on Great Western Railway, and subject to final government approval, to 28 cities across Italy on the country’s primary rail operator, Trenitalia.
The expansion will also see additional inter-city coach services in the United Kingdom operated by National Express to 28 major British towns and cities from London Heathrow, and five from Manchester Airport.
Ali Saleh, Etihad Airways Vice President Alliances and Partnerships, said: “This is a tremendous product, which provides convenient rail or coach connections at some of our key gateways in Europe, enabling customers to commence their Etihad journey from multiple domestic points with the best fares available, all on the same itinerary and ticket.
“As we aim to personalise the guest experience in-flight by providing more choice and greater customisation, we continue to source more strategic partnerships which will mirror this on the ground, giving options and benefits to the many who choose to travel with us in Europe. We soon hope to expand the partnership with AccesRail to more continents.”
Etihad Airways has operated a similar agreement with France’s SNCF, providing codeshare services to 20 destinations on the French domestic rail network from the airline’s Paris gateway.
Andrew Popescu, Vice President Business Development, AccesRail, said: “We are excited to be deepening our Etihad-AccesRail cooperation and look forward to continuing with Etihad on a global scale. Through this enhanced AccesRail partnership, Etihad will be able, now and in the future, to offer its customers more destinations and more possibilities.”
In operation for more than 20 years, Montreal-headquartered AccesRail is present on most global GDS systems, and partnering with major rail companies in Europe, USA, Canada, Korea, and Japan, making it possible for customers to book and purchase air and rail travel on the same itinerary.
Destination guide (effective immediately).
Deutsche Bahn (Germany) From FRA – Frankfurt to:
QDU – Dusseldorf
ZMB – Hamburg
ZVR – Hannover
XIT – Leipzig Halle
ZMU – Munich
ZAQ – Nuremberg
ZWS – Stuttgart
Great Western Railway (United Kingdom) From LHR – London Heathrow
QQX – Bath
UBW – Bridgwater
BPR – Bristol Parkway
TPB – Bristol Temple Meads
CFW – Cardiff
EXS – Exeter
GLO – Gloucester
XNE – Newport
OXQ – Oxford
PCW – Par
PZE – Penzance
PLH – Plymouth
USX – St Austell
SWS – Swansea
XWS – Swindon
TTY – Taunton
National Express coach services (United Kingdom)From MAN – Manchester
BHX – Birmingham
ZFC – Bradford
ZLZ – Leeds
LXC – Liverpool
ZMP – Manchester
LHR – London Heathrow
QQX – Bath Spa
BHX – Birmingham
BOH – Bournemouth
BSH – Brighton
BRS – Bristol
CBG – Cambridge
CWL – Cardiff
CHW – Cheltenham Spa
CLB – Colchester
CVT – Coventry
EXT – Exeter
LGW – Gatwick
QEW – Leicester
LTN – Luton Airport
KYN – Milton Keynes
XNE – Newport
NWI – Norwich
ZGB – Nottingham
OXF – Oxford
POQ – Poole
PLH – Plymouth
RNW – Ringwood
SOU – Southampton
STN – Stansted
SWS – Swansea
XWS – Swindon
TTY – Taunton
WNC – Winchester
Note: Trenitalia services will be announced once government approvals received.