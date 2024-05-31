Etihad Airways celebrates World Cabin Crew Day with global hiring campaign (also in Brussels)

In celebration of World Cabin Crew Day, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is launching a global recruitment drive to expand its award-winning cabin crew team. The airline is seeking ambitious and passionate individuals to join its ranks and help create extraordinary experiences for its guests.

Key Highlights:

Global Recruitment Campaign: Etihad is hosting Open Days and Invitation Days in various cities worldwide, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Athens, Antalya, Malaga, Manchester, Copenhagen, Vienna, Singapore, Nice, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Milan, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Colombo, and Jaipur.

Comprehensive Benefits: Cabin crew members receive a tax-free salary, free accommodation, medical insurance, allowances, and access to numerous discounts on dining, shopping, leisure activities, and more. They also enjoy extensive travel benefits and access to a wide range of destinations.

Career Growth: The airline offers excellent career progression, with 31% of cabin crew members promoted within the past year. Opportunities extend beyond in-flight roles, with promotions available to corporate positions in marketing, guest experience, network operations, aviation training, and finance.

Diverse Team: Etihad's cabin crew comprises individuals from 112 nationalities, all based in the cosmopolitan emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Etihad’s cabin crew comprises individuals from 112 nationalities, all based in the cosmopolitan emirate of Abu Dhabi. Fleet and Destinations: Crew members will work on modern aircraft, including Airbus A380s, Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 777s, and Airbus A350s. The airline flies to over 70 destinations worldwide and is expanding its network with new routes to Bali and Jaipur, as well as seasonal destinations like Mykonos, Santorini, Nice, Malaga, and Antalya.

Recognition and Awards: Earlier this month, Etihad’s team was named the ‘Leading Cabin Crew 2024’ at the World Travel Awards Middle East edition and ‘Best Cabin Crew 2024’ at the Business Traveller ME Awards.

Festivities and Celebrations: To mark World Cabin Crew Day, Etihad celebrated with festivities, gifts, and prizes for the crew at the Crew Briefing Centre, highlighting the appreciation for their contributions to the airline’s success.

Application Process: Interested candidates can attend an Open Day or apply online at careers.etihad.com. Etihad offers a virtual recruitment process, allowing candidates worldwide to participate in interviews at their convenience. No prior experience is required, as extensive training will be provided at Etihad Aviation Training’s Zayed Campus.

Statements:

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, Etihad: “We celebrate and recognize the contribution that our Cabin Crew make to our airline’s success. As Etihad continues to grow, we are looking for exceptional individuals to join our team who share our ambition to become the airline that everyone wants to fly.”

Living in Abu Dhabi: The emirate offers a vibrant lifestyle with beautiful beaches, watersports, outdoor pursuits, a variety of restaurants, bars, nightlife, and proximity to Dubai.

For those looking to embark on a career in aviation and enjoy the perks of travel and adventure, Etihad Airways offers an unparalleled opportunity to join a leading airline and be part of a diverse and dynamic team.