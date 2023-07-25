Etihad Airways celebrates the return of its Airbus A380 flights to London Heathrow

Etihad Airways celebrates the return of its Airbus A380 on the Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow route. The inaugural flight marks the first of four A380s returning to service, just in time for the busy summer travel period.

The A380 offers a range of onboard experiences, including The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky. The Economy cabin features Economy Space and Economy Smart seats, while the upper deck offers Business Studios and a serviced lounge, The Lobby.

First Apartments provide a luxurious living space with a separate ottoman that converts into a lie-flat bed, and First class guests can use the First class shower room. The Residence offers a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, bookable through an upgrade from First class tickets.

Etihad’s A380s will operate on flights between Abu Dhabi and London, connecting the UAE and the UK across the Etihad network.