Etihad Airways celebrates 20 years in India with Airbus A380 service to Mumbai

Etihad Airways is commemorating 20 years of service to India by deploying its iconic Airbus A380 on the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai route. From September 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, the super-jumbo will operate three times a week, enhancing the travel experience between the two cities. This special service marks the airline’s deepening relationship with India, which began with its inaugural flight to Mumbai on September 26, 2004.

In celebration, Etihad is offering exclusive A380-themed fares, including discounted First and Business class tickets. The A380 features advanced amenities like Economy Extra legroom seats, Business Studios™ with private suites, and First Apartments with luxury facilities. The airline also recently launched a Hindi website to better serve its Indian customers and continues to strengthen its ties with the region through sponsorships and celebrity partnerships.

Etihad plans to expand its A380 fleet with a sixth aircraft by early 2025, further bolstering its commitment to providing top-tier travel experiences.