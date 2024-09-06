Etihad Airways announces new routes to Warsaw and Prague

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, will introduce direct flights to Warsaw, Poland, and Prague, Czechia, starting in June 2025. These new routes mark Etihad’s first direct connections to these countries and are part of the airline’s broader expansion strategy in Europe.

Starting on 2 June 2025, Etihad will operate four weekly flights to both destinations using its Boeing 787 Dreamliner, offering passengers premium comfort in both Business and Economy classes. This move aligns with Etihad’s goal to boost tourism in Abu Dhabi by enhancing connectivity to key European markets.

Etihad’s CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, highlighted the airline’s focus on strengthening ties with Poland and Czechia, while also drawing more visitors to Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural and entertainment attractions.

These new routes will provide easy connections to major global cities such as Sydney, Mumbai, and Bangkok, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s status as a central hub for international travel.

Tickets for the new routes are available on Etihad’s website, and customers booking through etihad.com can enjoy a complimentary stopover in Abu Dhabi for up to two nights.