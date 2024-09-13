Etihad Airways announces double-daily flights to several European destinations for Summer 2025

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has taken the wraps off its sensational Summer 2025 schedule, with a double-daily debut on a host of top European destinations.

The newly enhanced schedule, now open for booking, offers increased flight frequencies and convenient 14:00 departures to many European destinations, further boosting tourism to Abu Dhabi.

Key highlights

Enhanced flight frequency: Double-daily flights from Abu Dhabi to major European cities including Paris, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Barcelona, and Madrid.

Double-daily flights from Abu Dhabi to major European cities including Paris, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Barcelona, and Madrid. 14:00 departures: Convenient afternoon departures from Abu Dhabi will enhance tourism and offer flexible scheduling for both business and leisure travellers.

Convenient afternoon departures from Abu Dhabi will enhance tourism and offer flexible scheduling for both business and leisure travellers. Expansion of services: Daily flights to Bali and increased frequencies to Sydney (10 flights a week) to meet growing demand.

Daily flights to Bali and increased frequencies to Sydney (10 flights a week) to meet growing demand. New destinations: Warsaw and Prague added to the global network, with more route announcements expected soon.

Warsaw and Prague added to the global network, with more route announcements expected soon. Complimentary stopover programme: Passengers can enjoy up to two free nights in Abu Dhabi, encouraging extended stays and tourism.

Etihad Airways’ Summer 2025 schedule aligns with its strategic focus on growth and enhancing the travel experience for its customers.