Etihad Airways announces Boston as fourth destination in the United States

Etihad Airways announced the launch of four weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Boston, starting on March 31, 2024. This will be Etihad’s fourth destination in the United States, in addition to its existing services to Chicago, New York, and Washington, along with flights to Toronto in Canada.

The new Boston route will offer American travellers convenient connections to various cities in North America through its partnership with JetBlue.

Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used for these flights, providing guests with the airline’s acclaimed Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.

This new route aims to enhance connectivity between the United States and Abu Dhabi, and offers exciting opportunities for American travellers to explore Abu Dhabi’s cultural treasures and hospitality.