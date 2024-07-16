Etihad Airways and Batik Air Malaysia launch codeshare to expand destination access

Etihad Airways and Batik Air Malaysia have launched a codeshare partnership, enhancing connectivity for passengers of both airlines. This agreement allows Etihad’s guests to access five key destinations in Malaysia: Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, and Tawau, as well as three international destinations: Da Nang and Hanoi in Vietnam, and Perth in Australia, via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).

The codeshare partnership also plans to add Medan and Hong Kong soon, further expanding travel options. Etihad’s twice-daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur enable seamless connections, with luggage transfer to final destinations.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Arik De, highlighted the enhanced network, providing travellers with greater access to Malaysia’s scenic and cultural destinations, as well as Etihad’s global network via Abu Dhabi. Batik Air Malaysia’s CEO, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, emphasised the aim to position KUL as a transit hub, improving travel convenience and options for both international and Malaysian travellers.

The codeshare partnership is effective immediately for flights starting July 16, 2024, and marks Etihad’s 38th codeshare agreement.