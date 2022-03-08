Navigate

Etihad adds summer flights to Nice

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Etihad Airways announces that flights to Nice will start from 15 June 2022

The twice-weekly seasonal service will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays between Abu Dhabi and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport. Etihad will be flying the modern Boeing 787, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.

Situated on the south-eastern coast of France at the foot of the Alps, Nice sits at the heart of the glorious French Riviera. This thriving city was also proclaimed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021.

Nice marks Etihad’s fifth summer route to be announced for 2022, following Crete, Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar which are set to launch in mid-June.

07 March 2022, 13:30
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. New generation Airbus A350F freighter to join Etihad Airways

    Etihad Airways’ has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for seven A350F freighters to add…

  2. Yemeni rebels’ ballistic missile launch to UAE causes unrest in the region

    The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles that were shot towards Abu Dhabi on…