Etihad adds summer flights to Nice

Etihad Airways announces that flights to Nice will start from 15 June 2022

The twice-weekly seasonal service will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays between Abu Dhabi and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport. Etihad will be flying the modern Boeing 787, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.

Situated on the south-eastern coast of France at the foot of the Alps, Nice sits at the heart of the glorious French Riviera. This thriving city was also proclaimed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021.

Nice marks Etihad’s fifth summer route to be announced for 2022, following Crete, Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar which are set to launch in mid-June.

07 March 2022, 13:30