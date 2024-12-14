USDOT penalises Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways for violating FAA airspace prohibitions

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has fined Ethiopian Airlines $425,000 and Etihad Airways $400,000 for operating flights in FAA-prohibited airspace while carrying U.S. carrier codes.

Ethiopian Airlines violated the rules from February 2020 to December 2022, including flights after receiving warnings, while Etihad Airways committed similar violations from August 2022 to April 2023.

Both airlines were ordered to cease and desist from such actions and were found to have operated without proper DOT authority.