Judge rejects Boeing’s plea deal over 737 MAX crashes, citing monitor selection concerns

A federal judge rejected Boeing’s plea agreement with the U.S. government related to charges of deceiving the FAA during the certification of its 737 Max jets, whose design flaws contributed to two fatal crashes, killing 346 people. The deal included a $487 million fine and a three-year court-monitored compliance programme.

Judge Reed O’Connor criticised the arrangement, particularly the selection process for the independent monitor, which gave oversight solely to the Justice Department and not the court. He argued that this undermined public confidence and failed to ensure Boeing’s accountability. Families of the victims also called the fine insufficient, labelling the agreement a “sweetheart deal” that failed to reflect Boeing’s role in the tragedies.

This decision marks a victory for the victims’ families, who hope it leads to renegotiations for stricter accountability measures and greater justice. Boeing has accepted responsibility for the crashes but contends its fraud did not directly cause the fatalities.