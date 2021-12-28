Indonesia and Ethiopia allow Boeing 737 MAX to fly again after deadly crashes

Indonesia’s Ministry of Transport is again allowing flights with the 737 MAX after investigations into the aircraft have been completed and improvements have been made to the aircraft’s systems.

In October 2018, the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX on flight JT610 killed all 189 people on board. Nearly five months later, in March 2019, the same type of Ethiopian Airlines aircraft crashed on flight ET302, killing 157.

After the crashes, the 737 MAX was grounded worldwide. In many places, including the United States and Europe, the plane is now allowed to fly again. Ethiopia also allows the aircraft again: Ethiopian Airlines plans to resume flights with the 737 MAX from February, saying it was satisfied with their safety.

The crashes turned out to be caused by a failing safety system, the MCAS, that pushed the noses of the planes down. Boeing worked out a solution via a software update.