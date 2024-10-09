Families of Boeing crash victims demand justice as new documents reveal concealed 737 MAX safety issues

Newly released documents show that Boeing executives ignored safety questions from Ethiopian Airlines’ chief pilot about the 737 MAX’s MCAS system just months before the deadly crash of flight ET302, which killed 157 people in March 2019.

These revelations have strengthened the objections of victims’ families to a proposed “sweetheart” plea deal between Boeing and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), which is set to be reviewed by a federal judge on October 11.

Families argue that Boeing concealed critical safety information from pilots, contributing to the two 737 MAX crashes that claimed 346 lives.

The DOJ had previously reached a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with Boeing in 2021, which families claim failed to hold the company accountable. Lawyers representing the victims’ families are urging the court to reject the deal and pursue further accountability from Boeing executives, citing the company’s continued failure to prioritize passenger safety.