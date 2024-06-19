Families of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims demand $24 billion fine and prosecution of manufacturer’s executives

On June 19, 2024, families of victims from the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ), urging aggressive prosecution of Boeing and its former executives. The letter, authored by Professor Paul Cassell of the S.J. Quinney College of Law, calls for a $24 billion fine, corporate monitoring, and criminal charges against Boeing’s then-leadership.

Key Points

Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) : In January 2021, Boeing entered a DPA to avoid criminal charges by committing to safety improvements. However, the DOJ concluded in April 2024 that Boeing breached these obligations.

: In January 2021, Boeing entered a DPA to avoid criminal charges by committing to safety improvements. However, the DOJ concluded in April 2024 that Boeing breached these obligations. Families’ Requests : Public Jury Trial : Immediate trial of Boeing on charges of concealing safety issues from the FAA. Substantial Fine : $24 billion fine, partially suspended for corporate compliance and safety enhancements. Corporate Monitor : Appointment of an independent monitor to oversee Boeing’s safety measures. Executive Prosecutions : Criminal prosecution of former CEO Dennis Muilenburg and other executives for their role in the safety cover-up.

: Background: The crashes, which killed 346 people, have been deemed “the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history” by Judge Reed O’Connor. Considerable evidence against Muilenburg has already led to a $1 million SEC fine.

Professor Cassell’s Statement: “Boeing lied, people died. The staggering loss of 346 lives demands a sentence that reflects the enormity of Boeing’s crime.”

Senate Subcommittee Hearing: The letter follows a Senate hearing led by Senator Richard Blumenthal, who emphasised overwhelming evidence for prosecution and accountability for Boeing’s infractions, including whistleblower retaliation.

The letter also requests Judge O’Connor to direct Boeing’s Board of Directors to meet with the victims’ families to address the company’s safety issues.