Ethiopian Cargo deploys its advanced Pharma Wing in the global fight against COVID-19

In response to the growing demand for air cargo services following the spread of COVID- 19, Ethiopian has been deploying its massive cargo capacity to facilitate the flow of essential cargo such as medical supplies wherever they are needed.

The state-of-the-art Pharma Wing of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, which is housed within the largest trans-shipment terminal in Africa, has been central to the airline’s effective handling and shipping of medical supplies across Africa and beyond.

Equipped with temperature-controlled pharma handling storage covering an area of 54,000 sq. m, the Pharma Wing is suitable for handling medical supplies in different temperature ranges through the use of active containers and real-time temperature monitoring system. Dedicated and trained staff stationed at the facility ensure that all operations are carried out in line with the rules and regulations of IATA and other regulatory bodies throughout the supply chain.

Commenting on the critical role of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services and its facilities amidst the pandemic, Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam remarked, “Ethiopian Airlines has been a key enabler in the global effort to conquer COVID-19 by facilitating the shipment of life-saving medical supplies to different parts of the world. We feel privileged to serve the world in this difficult time deploying our state-of-the-art Pharma Wing as well as our cargo and passenger fleet. Now that Addis Ababa is designated as Humanitarian Air Hub by WFP and WHO owing to our advanced facilities, vast network of 127 international destinations and fleet, we will further bolster our efforts as the leading air cargo service provider in Africa.”

Currently, Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services is transporting an average 1.4 million kg of temperature-sensitive healthcare products monthly including medicines, biologicals, bio-technologies, diagnostics, vaccines and medical devices among others.

It is to be recalled that different UN Agencies, donor governments and philanthropists are using Addis Ababa as a hub to distribute medical supplies across Africa as part of the global effort to contain COVID-19.

Addis Ababa, 21 April, 2020