Ethiopian Airlines transports more than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Beijing to Harare

Ethiopian Airlines has transported 1,056,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a single flight. Ethiopian transported the vaccines in 6 envirotainers from Beijing to Harare via Addis Ababa and arrived in Harare today 31st March 2021.

Ethiopian has also transported 300,000 vaccines donated by the Chinese Government to Ethiopia. The vaccine delivery flight arrived yesterday at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Regarding the shipment of the vaccines, Ethiopian Airline Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam said “Today, we have delivered more than 1million vaccine doses to Zimbabwe, Harare which is indicative of our commitment to collaborate with African governments at this critical time so that Africans get access to vaccines in due time. Our efficiency in cargo transportation is growing from time to time enabling us to reach as many countries as possible. We are desirous of reaching every corner of the world with our dependable freight service.”

The airline is determined to enhance its commitment to curb the spread of the pandemic working in collaboration with governments and humanitarian organizations across the world.

It is to be recalled that Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has been chosen as a Humanitarian Air Hub for the distribution of medical supplies for Africa. Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has Africa’s largest cargo terminal and technologically equipped facility dubbed ‘Pharma Wing’ to store and ship time-sensitive pharmaceuticals including vaccines.

Addis Ababa, 31 March 2021