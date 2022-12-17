Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Singapore

Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to announce that it will resume direct services to Singapore on 25 March 2023. The flight will be operated four times a week with the ultramodern B787 Dreamliner.



Regarding the restarting of the flights, Ethiopian Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said, “We are delighted to continue our service to Singapore, which was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The flight will further expand our network in Asia and create air connectivity for passengers travelling between Africa and Singapore. The new flight will also facilitate trade, investment, and tourism ties between Africa and Singapore. In line with our plan for growing our network around the world, we will keep on opening new routes to enhance connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world via Addis Ababa.”



Mr Lim Ching Kiat, CAG’s Managing Director of Air Hub Development, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to Changi Airport again. Ethiopian Airlines has been consistently voted as the Best Airline in Africa, and the network from its Addis Ababa hub is connected with more than 63 destinations on the African continent. This flight between Singapore and Ethiopia will offer more travel options for passengers from our region to visit Africa. For many Singaporeans, Ethiopia could also be an exciting new vacation destination as it boasts many attractions ranging from historic sites such as Axum to breathtaking natural geography such as the Simien Mountains and Blue Nile falls.”



Singapore’s Changi airport is one of the major global aviation hubs with the latest airport infrastructure and one of the best hub transfer services. Singapore is also one of the major financial hubs in the world.

Addis Ababa, December 16 , 2022

