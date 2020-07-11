Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Cameroon on special permit

Ethiopian Airlines is resuming service to Douala and Yaoundé as of July 13, 2020. The service will initially be three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Addis Ababa to Douala via Yaoundé and then back to Addis Ababa.

Further to the resumption of regular service to Dubai and Djibouti, the addition of Douala and Yaoundé will bring the total number of destinations to be served by Ethiopian with enhanced safety measures to 42. As countries continue to open-up their airports for passenger arrival, Ethiopian will announce a list of these destinations in due course.

Customers are kindly informed that face masks will be mandatory for travel and are requested to satisfy destination entry requirements such as health certificates and fill health declaration forms if required. Up to date destination entry requirements can be found on our website using the link https://www.ethiopianairlines.com/aa/travel-updates

As countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff. Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travellers to these destinations.

Addis Ababa, 10 July, 2020