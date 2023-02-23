Ethiopian Airlines to resume direct flights between Abidjan and New York

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest network operating carrier in Africa, announces the resumption of its direct flights between Abidjan and New York John F. Kennedy Airport as of 29 May 2023. Ethiopian first started serving New York from its main hub Addis Ababa via Abidjan in June 2019. However, the route was suspended in March 2020 due to COVID–19. Later, the flight resumed serving New York via Lomé starting in October 2020.



The four times weekly flights will be operated between Addis Ababa and New York via Abidjan.



Regarding the resumption of the flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr Mesfin Tasew said “We are excited to bring back our direct flight between Abidjan and New York. We have long been offering flights with the best connectivity between the US and Africa. The resumption of our Abidjan–New York flight brings back the flexibility that our passengers love. We have been increasing frequencies and adding new destinations in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia in the past couple of months and we are delighted that the Abidjan–New York route is coming again.”



Ethiopian Airlines currently operates to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations from its main hub Addis Ababa including to Abidjan, where Ethiopian provided 42 years of uninterrupted service since November 1980. Ethiopian will also be commencing a new passenger service to Atlanta, USA starting on 16 May 2023. Atlanta will be Ethiopian Airlines’ 6th destination in the US following its passenger services to New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington DC and cargo service to Miami.

Addis Ababa, 2 3 February 2023

