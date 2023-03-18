Ethiopian Airlines to reconnect Malaysia

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, is pleased to announce that it will resume its services to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as of 25 March 2023. The flight will be operated four times a week with the ultramodern B787 Dreamliner.



Regarding the flight resumption, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are excited to bring our Kuala Lumpur flights back to service. The resumption of the flights reopens convenient and seamless travel options between Kuala Lumpur and more than 60 African destinations. Kuala Lumpur is a destination of choice for both business and leisure travelers, and we are proud to provide a convenient travel option that is suitable for passengers traveling for either of the purposes. These flights are also one of the channels easing the diplomatic and socio–economic ties between Malaysia and Africa thus, the resumption of the service plays a significant role in the relationship of the two regions.”

Ethiopian Airlines first commenced its service between Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with a thrice–weekly service back in 2012. However, the flight was suspended later in 2021.

Addis Ababa, 1 5 March 2023

