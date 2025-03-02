Ethiopian Airlines to launch new Porto route from July 2025

Ethiopian Airlines will commence a new flight service to Porto, Portugal, starting July 2, 2025, with a stop in Madrid. The route will operate four times a week using the B787 Dreamliner, enhancing connectivity between Africa and Europe.

Flight schedule

Departs Addis Ababa (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) at 23:10, via Madrid, arriving in Porto at 07:15. ET741: Departs Porto (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat) at 19:55, via Madrid, arriving in Addis Ababa at 07:25 the next day.

CEO Ato Mesfin Tasew highlighted the expansion into Porto as part of Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to seamless travel and regional growth. The airline already serves Lisbon via codeshare flights and currently operates 140 weekly flights to 22 European destinations. This new route strengthens Ethiopian Airlines’ presence in Europe and enhances global connectivity.