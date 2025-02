Ethiopian Airlines to launch Hyderabad route from June 2025

Ethiopian Airlines will introduce a thrice-weekly passenger service to Hyderabad, India, starting June 16, 2025. The new route strengthens the airline’s Africa-Asia connectivity, offering mid-day departures from Addis Ababa and morning arrivals on return flights.

CEO Mesfin Tasew emphasised the airline’s commitment to expanding its Indian network, which already includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

This addition enhances trade, tourism, and travel options between the regions, reinforcing Ethiopian Airlines’ position as Africa’s leading carrier.

• ET682 Addis Ababa (ADD) to Hyderabad (HYD) – Mon, Wed, Sat

• ET683 Hyderabad (HYD) to Addis Ababa (ADD) – Tue, Thu, Sat