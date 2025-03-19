Ethiopian Airlines to launch Hanoi route in July 2025

Ethiopian Airlines will introduce a new four-times-weekly passenger service to Hanoi, Vietnam, starting 10 July 2025. The route, operated by a Boeing 787, will connect Addis Ababa and Hanoi via Dhaka, enhancing air connectivity between Africa and Southeast Asia.

CEO Mesfin Tasew highlighted the airline’s commitment to expanding its presence in Southeast Asia, fostering trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between Vietnam and Ethiopia.

The new service strengthens Ethiopian Airlines’ position as Africa’s largest carrier, providing seamless connections to Europe, the Americas, and beyond.