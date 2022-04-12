Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Bengaluru, India

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s best airline and the largest aviation group in Africa, has announced the resumption of thrice-weekly passenger flights to Bengaluru (Bangalore), India as of 27 March 2022. The airline announced the recommencement after it halted operations for two years due to the pandemic. Ethiopian operated its first flight services to Bengaluru in October 2019.



The nonstop service between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa is being carried out using

Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



The capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, Bengaluru is dubbed ‘Silicon Valley of

India’ and serves as the centre of technology and innovation.



Commenting on the resumption of services, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr Mesfin Tasew remarked, “we are glad to have resumed flights to the commercial capital of India and we will be committed to serving our customers with our high-quality services. Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond. The recommencement of flights connects the important ICT hub of Bengaluru to the ever–expanding Ethiopian network in addition to our flights to the Capital New Delhi and Mumbai. The flights will also complement our existing freighter and passenger flight services to other key destinations in India. “The addition of Bengaluru to our network is vital in meeting the demands of the fast–growing air travellers between India and Africa.”

The increasing flight frequencies and number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to/from the Indian sub–continent. The flights to Bengaluru connect passengers through the airline’s global hub in Addis Ababa with short connections and provide the fastest and the shortest connections between Bengaluru in southern India and more than 60 destinations in Africa.



Currently, Ethiopian operates passenger flights to Mumbai and Delhi as well as cargo service to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Addis Ababa, 08 April 2022

