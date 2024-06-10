Ethiopian Airlines resumes daily flights to historic Axum

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline, proudly announces the resumption of daily passenger flights to the historic city of Axum starting on June 9, 2024. This follows extensive maintenance work on the airfield and terminal facilities, costing 290 million Ethiopian Birr (ETB).

Daily Flights : The reinstated service will connect travellers to Axum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rich cultural heritage.

Infrastructure Investment : The resumption follows significant maintenance and improvements at Axum Airport, showcasing Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to enhancing air transportation services in Ethiopia.

CEO Statement: Mr Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, expressed delight in resuming flights to Axum, emphasizing the airline's dedication to investing in and improving nationwide flight offerings.

Cultural Significance: Axum, home to the ancient Axumite Kingdom, represents one of Ethiopia’s oldest civilisations.

Ongoing Developments: Ethiopian Airlines serves 20 domestic destinations and is actively expanding and modernising aviation infrastructure, evidenced by the recent $50 million transformation of the Addis Ababa Bole Domestic Terminal and new terminals in Gode and Jinka. The Wako Gutu Airport Terminal in Bale Robe is set to open soon, further enhancing the airline’s domestic reach and service quality.