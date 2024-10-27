Ethiopian Airlines reinstates flights to Monrovia, boosting West African connectivity

Ethiopian Airlines will resume its flights to Monrovia, Liberia, starting November 30, 2024, offering three weekly flights between Addis Ababa and Liberia’s capital. This move reinforces Ethiopian Airlines’ dedication to strengthening connections within Africa and supporting socio-economic growth in West Africa.

The airline’s modern fleet will operate on the route, with Flight ET933 departing Addis Ababa every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and Flight ET932 departing Monrovia on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, expressed enthusiasm about fostering economic ties and promoting tourism through this renewed service. This route reopening offers global travellers seamless access to Liberia’s rich cultural and natural attractions.