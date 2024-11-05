Ethiopian Airlines receives Africa’s first Airbus A350-1000

Ethiopian Airlines has taken delivery of Africa’s first Airbus A350-1000, marking a milestone as the first African carrier to operate this advanced aircraft model. The A350-1000 will serve high-demand routes including Washington D.C., London, Paris, and Frankfurt, enhancing the airline’s premium services with increased capacity and passenger comfort.

The new aircraft is part of Ethiopian Airlines’ expanding A350 Family fleet, which currently includes 21 A350s, with an additional 14 on order. The A350-1000 offers commonality with the A350-900, streamlining pilot and maintenance operations. With a seating capacity of 395, it will host Ethiopian’s largest business class cabin and introduce Airbus’ HBCplus satcom, providing high-speed connectivity throughout flights.

The A350-1000 stands out for its fuel efficiency, quiet cabin, and cutting-edge in-flight features, offering a 50% noise reduction and operating capability with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Airbus targeting full SAF compatibility by 2030. With 1,340 A350 orders from 60 global customers as of September 2024, the A350 is a leader in the widebody aircraft category.