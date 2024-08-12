Ethiopian Airlines partners with Dar Al-Handasah to develop a landmark mega airport city

Ethiopian Airlines Group has signed a consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to design and oversee the construction of a Mega Airport City in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, 40 km from Addis Ababa.

This ambitious project aims to transform Ethiopia into a global aviation hub, with a capacity to serve 110 million passengers annually, quadrupling the current capacity of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, the first phase of the airport will handle 60 million passengers, making it Africa’s leading gateway. The project, which includes extensive terminal, cargo, and support facilities, will incorporate Ethiopian heritage into its design, emphasizing sustainability and resilience.

This initiative aligns with Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to innovation, economic growth, and enhanced global connectivity.