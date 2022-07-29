Ethiopian Airlines orders Africa’s first Airbus A350-1000

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the flag carrier of Ethiopia, Africa’s largest airline group, has upsized four of its A350900 on order to the largest variant of the A350 Family, the A3501000, becoming Africa’s first customer for the aircraft.

Ethiopian Airlines has already ordered 22 A350900s, of which 16 aircraft have been delivered. With the A3501000 upsizing, Ethiopian Airlines’ backlog consists of four A3501000s and two A350900s.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr Mesfin Tasew said, We are delighted over the upsizing of the A350900 on order to the largest variant, A3501000, that helps us stay ahead of the curve in technology. We are the technology leaders in the continent introducing the latest technology and fuelefficient fleet into Africa. The A3501000 is the best fit for our dense routes, and we believe that the upsizing will be instrumental in satisfying the increasing
demand of customers in our vast global network across five continents. We will continue on keeping ourselves abreast of aviation technology advancements to enhance our service and
fulfil customers’ demand.”

We are proud of our strong partnership with Ethiopian Airlines the first airline in Africa to order and operate the A350900. In another first, Ethiopian Airlines is once again leading the way in Africa’s aviation sector by introducing the A3501000, the largest version of the world’s most efficient and technologically advanced passenger aircraft, said Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and the Middle East. The A350900 has delivered extraordinary capability, fuel efficiency, and operational reliability of 99.5 percent together with unbeatable operational flexibility and efficiency, from short to ultralongrange operations.

The A3501000 will increase the East African carrier’s capacity and it will be an addition to its modern widebody fleet. The airline will benefit from a flexible, highvalue Family leveraging Airbus’ unprecedented level of commonality and same type rating.

The Airbus A350’s cleansheet design features stateoftheart aerodynamics, a carbonfibre fuselage and wings, plus the most fuelefficient RollsRoyce Trent XWB engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency and sustainability for Ethiopian Airlines, with a 25% reduction in fuelburn and CO2 emissions compared to previous generation twinaisle aircraft.

