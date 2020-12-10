Ethiopian Airlines launches second weekly service to Addis Ababa from Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Ethiopian Airlines has introduced its second weekly flight to Addis Ababa from Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

The carrier performs regular flights on Thursdays and Saturdays. The flights arrive at Domodedovo Airport at 08.15, departing at 21.30 (Moscow time).

Ethiopian Airlines decided to add new frequencies to meet rising demand among Russian travellers for connecting flights to Tanzania, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Seychelles.

Ethiopian Airlines’ wide-bodied Boeing 787 with 260 passenger seats performs services on the route. The flight takes 9 hours.