Ethiopian Airlines launches daily non-stop flights from Brussels to Addis Ababa, expanding African connectivity

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline, now offers daily non-stop flights from Brussels Airport to Addis Ababa, connecting Belgian travellers to 62 African destinations. The service, launched in October 2024, introduces two new African routes: Freetown, Sierra Leone, known for its rich culture and natural beauty, and Maun, Botswana, the gateway to the Okavango Delta’s unique safari experience.

The airline has also introduced Africa’s first Airbus A350-1000, offering passengers added comfort and efficiency on long-haul journeys. Ethiopian Airlines is further enhancing its infrastructure with a new international airport near Addis Ababa, set to handle 100 million passengers annually, positioning Ethiopia as a central hub for African and global travel.

The daily flights from Brussels depart at 21:25 and arrive in Addis Ababa at 06:00 the next morning, providing convenient options for business and leisure travellers seeking access to Africa’s diverse destinations.