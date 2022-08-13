Ethiopian Airlines gets fifth freedom rights to fly passengers between Geneva and Manchester

From next winter, Ethiopian Airlines will operate a route from Addis Ababa to Manchester via Geneva by Boeing 787-9. As part of the route, the airline was granted the right to carry fifth freedom passengers between Geneva and Manchester.

Before the pandemic, Ethiopian flew from Addis Ababa to Manchester via Brussels. After a suspension of more than two years due to the Covid crisis, flights to Manchester will resume, but through Geneva. The route will be operated four times weekly.

Furthermore, Ethiopian received the authorisation to take passengers between the two European cities, through the so-called fifth freedom, which means that an airline is allowed to carry passengers between two foreign countries outside its home country under the condition that the flight originates or terminates in its home country.

Flight ET728 leaves Geneva to Manchester on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 07:15 to arrive in Manchester at 08:05. In the opposite direction, flight ET729 leaves Manchester on the same days at 18:50 to arrive in Geneva at 21:40.