Ethiopian Airlines commits to a further 11 Airbus A350-900 aircraft

Ethiopian Airlines Group solidifies its commitment to expansion by signing a Memorandum of Understanding for an additional 11 Airbus A350-900s at the Dubai Airshow. This new agreement brings the airline’s total order book for the A350 to 33 aircraft, including four A350-1000s, thereby reaffirming its position as Africa’s largest A350 customer.

The signing ceremony, attended by Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer, emphasises the airline’s dedication to enhancing passenger experience. Mr. Tasew highlighted the A350’s passenger-centric features like a quiet cabin and ambient lighting, aligning with the airline’s aim to offer comfort and convenience to its travellers. Christian Scherer praised Ethiopian Airlines’ strategic use of the A350, emphasising its efficiency and its role in facilitating fast connections between regions.

The Airbus A350 is recognised as the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft in the 300-410 seater category, offering remarkable fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, reduced CO? emissions, and significant noise reduction compared to previous aircraft generations. With over 1,000 orders globally, the A350 continues to attract leading carriers due to its advanced technology and performance across short-haul and ultra-long-haul routes of up to 9,700nm.