Ethiopian Airlines commences passenger flights to Bulawayo, third destination in Zimbabwe

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading carrier, has launched a new flight to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, via Victoria Falls starting on 30 October 2022. Ethiopian has started four weekly flights to Bulawayo, a third destination city in Zimbabwe after Harare and Victoria Falls and a third new destination opened after the pandemic. With the addition of Bulawayo, Ethiopian global destinations reach 131. The new flight will be operated with B787 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Bulawayo, also known as “The City of Kings” is rich in cultural history and is the second largest city in Zimbabwe after the capital, Harare.



Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew, said “We are continually growing our network in Africa to provide affordable and convenient air connectivity and facilitate trade within Africa and beyond. The commencement of flights to Bulawayo is crucial in connecting Southern Africa to the world with our 130 destinations in five continents. We are glad to serve Bulawayo, the industrial hub of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa accelerating trade with our cargo and passenger services. Our flights to multiple cities in a country indicate our solid commitment to serve our customers and support our continent as the best pan-African carrier.”



Bulawayo is an important trade and tourist hub for travellers from all corners of the world and Ethiopian will provide the best connectivity service along with African-flavoured hospitality. Ethiopian has been flying to two other cities in Zimbabwe – Harare and Victoria Falls, with its first flight to Harare in 1980. The airline’s new flight to Bulawayo is aimed at providing convenient and affordable service to the growing post-pandemic business and leisure travellers to and from Bulawayo and the Southern African region.



Bulawayo is the second-largest city with the second-largest airport in the country. The suitable geographical location, road infrastructure and hotel businesses have made the city a centre of tourism. The city also hosts an international trade fair where people from different parts of the world gather attracting tourists and business travellers. However, the airport is underutilised with only a few carriers operating to Bulawayo. Ethiopian Airlines’ commencement of flights brings about additional connectivity options with competitive fares for the people of Bulawayo and the southern African region.

Addis Ababa, 30 October 2022

