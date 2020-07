Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Boeing 777-200F destryed by fire at Shanghai Pudong

A Boeing 777 Freighter of Ethiopian Airlines, registered ET-ARH, caught fire at Shanghai Pudong.

In China, a wide-body aircraft caught fire, before departing from Shanghai to São Paulo. Ethiopian Airlines reports in a statement that there are no casualties.

Fire breaks out on a Ethiopian Airlines 777F at Shanghai Pudong Airport. No reports of injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/PtPeLx3Vkv — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) July 22, 2020

No injuries to flight crew or ground personnel in Ethiopian Airlines 777F ET-ARH (5.8 years old ) fire at Shanghai Pudong Airport.#Ethopian #777 #aviation pic.twitter.com/mdiJUl0DCN — Carlin Fernandes (@carlinfernande6) July 22, 2020

The aircraft flew earlier from N’Djamena to Shanghai via Brussels.

Aviation24.be‘s Thibault Lapers was able to catch it yesterday, arriving at Brussels Airport.