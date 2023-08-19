Ethiopian adds London-Gatwick to its UK network

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest carrier in Africa, has announced the commencement of thrice weekly flights between Addis Ababa and London-Gatwick, starting from November 21, 2023. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Ethiopian Airlines aims to expand its global network and services by adding Gatwick to its destinations.

The CEO, Mr Mesfin Tasew, highlighted the historical relationship with the UK and emphasised that the new route will be served by modern Airbus A350-900 aircraft, replacing the older Boeing 757 used previously.

The airline’s expansion into Gatwick will foster partnerships with UK-based companies in the aviation sector. The new service will provide direct flights between London-Gatwick and Addis Ababa using Airbus A350 aircraft, offering both Business Class and Economy cabins.

This move will provide seamless connectivity to Ethiopian Airlines’ extensive global network spanning Africa, the Far East, the Americas, and Asia. The airline also serves London Heathrow and Manchester Airports.

London Gatwick’s VP of Aviation Development praised the addition of Ethiopian Airlines’ service, enhancing connections to Eastern Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. This new route complements the airline’s existing services from London Heathrow and Manchester to Addis Ababa, connecting to numerous destinations across Africa.