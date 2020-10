Friday, Brussels Airport welcomed 500 alpacas at its animal care and inspection centre!

They embarked on an Ethiopian Cargo Boeing 777F at Santiago de Chile, straight from a Chilean farm. After their flight to Brussels via Lagos (ET3507 on 22 October by Boeing 777F reg. ET-APU), they got some yummy food, some rest and a full check-up before heading to their final destination, a farm in The Netherlands.

Brussels Airport published the following pictures:

Pictures © Brussels Airport