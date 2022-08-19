Both pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 fall asleep during cruise

On 15 August, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered ET-AOB) performed flight ET343 from Khartoum, Sudan, to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. During cruise at flight level 370, both pilots fell asleep.

The Aviation Herald reports that the aircraft continued past the top of descent maintaining altitude and continued along the FMC (automatic pilot) route set up for an approach to runway 25L without descending however.

Air Traffic Control tried to contact the crew numerous times without success. After overflying runway 25L at flight level 370 the autopilot disconnected, the disconnect wailer woke the crew up who then maneuvered the aircraft for a safe landing on runway 25L about 25 minutes after overflying the runway at FL370.

Source: https://avherald.com/h?article=4fd127fe&opt=0