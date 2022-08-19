Navigate

Both pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 fall asleep during cruise

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 reg. ET-AOA at DXB

On 15 August, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered ET-AOB) performed flight ET343 from Khartoum, Sudan, to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. During cruise at flight level 370, both pilots fell asleep.

The Aviation Herald reports that the aircraft continued past the top of descent maintaining altitude and continued along the FMC (automatic pilot) route set up for an approach to runway 25L without descending however.

Air Traffic Control tried to contact the crew numerous times without success. After overflying runway 25L at flight level 370 the autopilot disconnected, the disconnect wailer woke the crew up who then maneuvered the aircraft for a safe landing on runway 25L about 25 minutes after overflying the runway at FL370.

Source: https://avherald.com/h?article=4fd127fe&opt=0

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
