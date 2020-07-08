As Governments lift lockdown measures, Ethiopian Airlines announces resumption of regular service

Ethiopian Airlines is resuming service to Dubai further to the ending of the lockdown and its opening for leisure travellers as of July 8, 2020.

Djibouti has also announced that it will end lockdown on 17th of July. As a result, Ethiopian will resume normal service to Djibouti on the 17th of July.

These resumptions will bring the total number of destinations to be served by Ethiopian with enhanced safety measures to 40. As countries continue to open-up their airports for passenger arrival, Ethiopian will announce a list of these destinations in due course.

Customers are kindly informed that facemasks will be mandatory for travel and are requested to satisfy destination entry requirements such as health certificates and health declaration forms if required. Up to date destination entry requirements can be found on our website using the link https://www.ethiopianairlines.com/aa/travel-updates

As countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff. Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travellers to these destinations.

