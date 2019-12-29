Ernest Airlines ordered to halt operations

The Ente Nazionale per l’Aviazione Civile (Enac) suspends the licence of Ernest Airlines as of 13 January 2020. The Italian civil aviation authority explained that the date had been chosen so that holiday traffic could still be handled, However, the low-cost airline has already had to stop selling tickets.

The Enac explains that this is not yet a definitive withdrawal of licenses. «If the airline provides the guarantee elements required by EU regulations and if these elements are assessed positively by the agency, the suspension can be lifted», the Enac said.