Two passenger planes crossed the no-fly zone over Ukraine. Too many, says the Norwegian Aviation Association

The Norwegian Aviation Association (Flygerforbundet) has expressed concerns over two recent incidents involving passenger planes flying into the no-fly zone over Ukraine.

A Turkish charter plane (Freebird Airlines flight FH424 from Oslo to Antalya on 25 July, operated by Airbus A321 reg. TC-GPB) and a Polish plane (Enter Air flight E4 4665 from Poznan to Antalya operated by Boeing 737-800 reg. SP-ENO on 23 June) crossed into the Ukrainian no-fly zone during their flights.

The Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the incidents, and the Norwegian Aviation Association plans to address the issue with the European Aviation Safety Agency and other relevant organisations.

The repeated occurrences indicate weaknesses in air traffic services, airline routines, and pilots’ awareness of the situation. Flying into a conflict zone poses serious security risks, as demonstrated by the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.