Woman gives birth onboard Emirates repatriation flight

Emirates airlines repatriation flight to Lagos from Dubai had to return to Dubai International after one of the passengers on board gave birth to a baby boy.

The flight was EK783 just airborne. Flight time was only 33 minutes. The aircraft was 4 year old Boeing 777-300ER (reg. A6-EPM)

“Emirates can confirm that a passenger travelling on board Emirates flight EK783 gave birth en route from Dubai to Lagos on May 6, 2020. As a result, the flight returned to Dubai International Airport. The aircraft was changed and [the flight] re-departed for Lagos with a delay of approximately four hours. The wellbeing and safety of our passengers and crew are of utmost importance to Emirates,”

Source: Gulfnews